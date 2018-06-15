Attorney General Jeff Sessions quoted the Bible in defense of President Trump's immigration policy calling for the temporary separation of children from their parents. Sessions cites the command in Romans 13 to "obey the laws of the government because God has ordained the government for his purposes."

Among those who disagree with Sessions are a small group of evangelicals known as Red Letter Christians. They eschew politics altogether, saying they choose instead to follow Jesus' teachings: feeding the poor, sheltering immigrants and tending to the sick.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Don Golden (@donrgolden), executive director of Red Letter Christians, about the group and its conflicts with conservative evangelicals.