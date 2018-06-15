Christian Group Calls Out Fellow Evangelicals Who Have Embraced Trump09:46
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 15, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
In this Oct. 30, 2016, file photo, then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stands during a service at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas. (Evan Vucci/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this Oct. 30, 2016, file photo, then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stands during a service at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions quoted the Bible in defense of President Trump's immigration policy calling for the temporary separation of children from their parents. Sessions cites the command in Romans 13 to "obey the laws of the government because God has ordained the government for his purposes."

Among those who disagree with Sessions are a small group of evangelicals known as Red Letter Christians. They eschew politics altogether, saying they choose instead to follow Jesus' teachings: feeding the poor, sheltering immigrants and tending to the sick.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Don Golden (@donrgolden), executive director of Red Letter Christians, about the group and its conflicts with conservative evangelicals.

This segment aired on June 15, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news