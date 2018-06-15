SAT And ACT Now Optional For Admission To University Of Chicago05:33
June 15, 2018
A view overlooking the University of Chicago in November 2010. (kern.justin/Flickr)MoreCloseclosemore
A view overlooking the University of Chicago in November 2010. (kern.justin/Flickr)

Undergraduate applicants to the University of Chicago no longer have to include SAT or ACT scores in their applications. It's the first top-tier university to make the tests optional, though a growing number of other schools are making similar moves.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with James Nondorf, dean of admissions and vice president of enrollment and student advancement at the University of Chicago.

This segment aired on June 15, 2018.

