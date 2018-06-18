A Connection Between Climate Change And Mental Health — Experts Say It's Time To Take Notice10:46
June 18, 2018
Dr. Judith Kuriansky with children drawing pictures post-tsunami in Sri Lanka. (Courtesy Judith Kuriansky)
A recent report from the American Psychiatric Association urges people to "participate in policy and advocacy to combat climate change."

And that's just one of the medical groups writing about the connection between adverse mental health effects and global disasters related to changing climate.

Psychologist Judith Kuriansky, recently moderated a panel on climate change and mental health for the American Public Health Association. She's traveled nationally and internationally to disaster sites to treat patients and teach local health professionals.

Kuriansky (@DrJudyK), a professor of psychology at Teacher's College, Columbia University and representative to the United Nations for the International Association of Applied Psychology, joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about her work, and about mental health and the warming planet.

Dr. Judith Kuriansky with children and parents after an earthquake in Kermanshah, Iran. (Courtesy Dr. Judith Kuriansky)
Studies And Articles On Mental Health And Disasters Related To Climate Change

This segment aired on June 18, 2018.

