June 18, 2018
The Trump Administration has confirmed that Kathy Kraninger will be nominated to run the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) next. Kraninger is currently a deputy of Mick Mulvaney at the Office of Management and Budget. Mulvaney now serves as interim director at the CFPB.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off."

This segment aired on June 18, 2018.

