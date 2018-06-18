The Trump Administration has confirmed that Kathy Kraninger will be nominated to run the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) next. Kraninger is currently a deputy of Mick Mulvaney at the Office of Management and Budget. Mulvaney now serves as interim director at the CFPB.

