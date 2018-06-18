Here & Now
Trump Administration Holds Course As Opposition Builds To Family Separation Policy06:40Play
President Trump blames Democrats for an administration policy of separating children from parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. Critics say he's using an old law to try to force border security legislation, and many other Republicans have continued to voice their opposition to the policy.
NPR congressional correspondent Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) speaks with Here & Now's Robin Young about how Congress and others have reacted to the controversy.
This segment aired on June 18, 2018.
