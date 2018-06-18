Here & Now
In The Grand Canyon, Mules Rule03:44Play
Thousands of years ago, in what's now the country of Turkey, historians say someone decided to breed a horse with a donkey. Thus the mule was born. The sturdy hybrids were soon used all over the world. And while cars and trucks have mostly replaced them by now, there's a famous spot where these beasts of burden still reign supreme.
KJZZ's Stina Sieg (@StinaSieg) reports.
This segment aired on June 18, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news