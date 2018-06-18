Here & Now
Sen. Chris Van Hollen Tours Border Patrol Processing Center05:51Play
The policy of separating children from their families at the Mexican border is dividing Republicans as Democrats push to end the practice.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Sen. Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen), a Democrat from Maryland, about visiting a border patrol processing center over the weekend in McAllen, Texas.
This segment aired on June 18, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news