According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the percentage of workers between ages 25 and 54 who are employed are looking for work is well below the rate of other developed countries.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Alan Krueger (@Alan_Krueger), an economist at Princeton University and the former chair of President Obama's Council of Economic Advisers, who has done research that shows that in counties where there are high rates of opioid prescriptions, there has been a drop in the labor force participation rate.