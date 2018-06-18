Supreme Court Rules On Gerrymandering In Wisconsin And Maryland04:49
June 18, 2018
The US Supreme Court in Washington, DC. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)
The Supreme Court announced decisions in two big gerrymandering cases. In a case in Maryland, the court upheld a Congressional map drawn by Democrats. And in Wisconsin, where a Republican-drawn map was challenged, the court threw out the ruling challenging the Republican maps.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Slate's Dahlia Lithwick (@Dahlialithwick).

This segment aired on June 18, 2018.

