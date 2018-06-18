Here & Now
The Supreme Court announced decisions in two big gerrymandering cases. In a case in Maryland, the court upheld a Congressional map drawn by Democrats. And in Wisconsin, where a Republican-drawn map was challenged, the court threw out the ruling challenging the Republican maps.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Slate's Dahlia Lithwick (@Dahlialithwick).
