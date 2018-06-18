People from Nashville and Atlanta offer their views on the administration's policy of separating children from families detained at border crossings. Meanwhile, at a border crossing in Tornillo, Texas, more than 2,000 people gathered on Father's Day to protest the separation of children and parents who enter into the U.S. illegally. The rural town of 1,500 has become well known over the last several days as home to the first temporary shelter along the southwest border that will house unaccompanied migrant children in the wake of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy.

Carlos Morales (@celizario) from Marfa Public Radio has this report.