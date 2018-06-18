Here & Now
Why Trump Policies Seem To Come Straight from The 1970s04:44Play
From trade to coal to crime, many of the topics that President Trump goes back to over and over again seem to harken back to the 1970s.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic, about how Trump's policies today seem like a throwback to that decade, and what it means for us.
This segment aired on June 18, 2018.
