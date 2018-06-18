Here & Now
Across the country and beyond, drug donations are quietly emerging. At least 37 states in the U.S. have created drug donation programs for unused medication.
But in Athens, Greece, a tech startup is helping people redistribute their leftover medicine through an app called GivMed.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with co-founder Thanasis Vratimos.
This segment aired on June 18, 2018.
