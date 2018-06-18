This App Lets You Exchange Unused Medications06:08
June 18, 2018
Across the country and beyond, drug donations are quietly emerging. At least 37 states in the U.S. have created drug donation programs for unused medication.

But in Athens, Greece, a tech startup is helping people redistribute their leftover medicine through an app called GivMed.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with co-founder Thanasis Vratimos.

This segment aired on June 18, 2018.

