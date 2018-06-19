Here & Now
Congressional Republicans Set To Meet With Trump Over Border Policy Outcry05:01Play
President Trump meets with congressional Republicans this evening, amid mounting opposition to his administration's policy of separating family at the border. Leaders within the party have called the policy unsustainable. Meanwhile, momentum builds for immigration legislation, even as Presidential support remains unclear.
NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson (@MaraLiasson) discusses how GOP lawmakers have attempted to address family separation and forge an immigration bill that the president would actually sign.
This segment aired on June 19, 2018.
