Here & Now
Finding Doctors To Treat Patients On Opioids05:44Play
With efforts underway to curtail the country's opioid addiction some doctors say a culture of fear has developed in the medical community: fear for patient safety and fear of being prosecuted by regulators.
Karen Shakerdge (@karenshakerdge) from WXXI in Rochester, New York, reports on a growing population of chronic pain patients who are already dependent on opioids and need to find new doctors willing to treat them.
This segment aired on June 19, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news