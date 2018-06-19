Finding Doctors To Treat Patients On Opioids05:44
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 19, 2018
  • Karen Shakerdge, WXXI
TwitterfacebookEmail

With efforts underway to curtail the country's opioid addiction some doctors say a culture of fear has developed in the medical community: fear for patient safety and fear of being prosecuted by regulators.

Karen Shakerdge (@karenshakerdge) from WXXI in Rochester, New York, reports on a growing population of chronic pain patients who are already dependent on opioids and need to find new doctors willing to treat them.

This segment aired on June 19, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news