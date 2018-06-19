The Dow fell more than 300 points this morning, after President Trump threatened to impose more tariffs on goods imported from China.

Meanwhile, shares of China's ZTE dropped by more than 25 percent today, after the Senate in the U.S. voted to reinstate a ban imposed on ZTE. The Commerce Department imposed the ban in April, preventing ZTE from doing business with American companies. The Commerce Department says the company violated sanctions with North Korea. The Trump Administration announced a deal to avoid the ban, if ZTE paid a $1 billion dollar fine, but that drew criticism from Congress.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), who hosts the podcast "Full Disclosure."