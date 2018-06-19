Ford To Revive Vacant Michigan Central Station05:48
June 19, 2018
The former Michigan Central Station is seen on Feb. 24, 2013. (J.D. Pooley/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Ford today is announcing new plans for a building that was instrumental to Detroit back in the city's heyday: Michigan Central Station. It opened in 1913 with marble floors, bronze chandeliers and 54 1/2-foot tall ceilings. But as Detroit fell on hard times, and people turned away from trains toward the automobile, the station lost business. And in 1988, the last train left for Chicago and the building went vacant.

Here & Now's Femi Oke speaks with Daniel Howes (@DanielHowes_TDN), columnist and associate business editor at The Detroit News.

While in the early phase of conceptual plans, Ford sees opportunity for community groups and local businesses to be a thriving part of the Market Hall experience in Michigan Central Station. Conceptual rendering shown. (Ford Motor Company)
While in the early phase of conceptual plans, Ford sees opportunity for community groups and local businesses to be a thriving part of the Market Hall experience in Michigan Central Station. Conceptual rendering shown. (Ford Motor Company)

This segment aired on June 19, 2018.

