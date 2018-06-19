Here & Now
'Zero Tolerance' Policy Strains Services On Border03:06Play
The Trump administration continues to receive criticism over a policy that separates immigrant families who are caught crossing the U.S. border illegally. Humanitarian and nonprofit groups in Texas say the so called "zero-tolerance" policy is creating a strain on resources and uncertain futures those families.
KUT Ashley Lopez (@ashlopezradio) reports.
This segment aired on June 19, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news