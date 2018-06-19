Last week Abdul Saleh became at least the sixth New York taxi driver to die by suicide in recent months. The 59-year-old Yemeni immigrant was found dead in his rented Brooklyn room on Friday, in what the city's taxi union dubbed a death from "financial desperation."

Here & Now's Femi Oke speaks with Bhairavi Desai (@bhairavi_desai), founding member and spokeswoman for the New York Taxi Workers Alliance.