June 19, 2018
Taxi cabs line up for customers on June 23, 2009 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Last week Abdul Saleh became at least the sixth New York taxi driver to die by suicide in recent months. The 59-year-old Yemeni immigrant was found dead in his rented Brooklyn room on Friday, in what the city's taxi union dubbed a death from "financial desperation."

Here & Now's Femi Oke speaks with Bhairavi Desai (@bhairavi_desai), founding member and spokeswoman for the New York Taxi Workers Alliance.

This segment aired on June 19, 2018.

