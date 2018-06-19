Here & Now
New York Taxi Union Mourns Sixth Suicide Victim in Six Months
Last week Abdul Saleh became at least the sixth New York taxi driver to die by suicide in recent months. The 59-year-old Yemeni immigrant was found dead in his rented Brooklyn room on Friday, in what the city's taxi union dubbed a death from "financial desperation."
Here & Now's Femi Oke speaks with Bhairavi Desai (@bhairavi_desai), founding member and spokeswoman for the New York Taxi Workers Alliance.
This segment aired on June 19, 2018.
