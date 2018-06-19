Poet Terrance Hayes won a National Book Award for his 2010 collection "Lighthead." His new book "American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin" is out today.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Hayes about his work.

Book Excerpt: Two Poems From 'American Sonnets For My Past And Future Assassin'

by Terrance Hayes

But there never was a black male hysteria Because

a fret of white men drove you crazy Or a clutch of

goons drove you through Money, Stole your

money, paid you money, stole it again. There was

a black male review for ladies night At the

nightclub. There was a black male review By suits

in the offices, the courts & waiting rooms. There

was a black male review in the weight rooms

Where coaches licked their whistles. Reviews,

Once-overs, half-studies, misreads & night Mares

looped the news. Your jolts & tears gained

Rubberneckers, eyeballers & bawlers in Money,

Mississippi. The stares you got were crazy,

It’s true. But there never was a black male hysteria.

Even the most kindhearted white woman,

Dragging herself through traffic with her nails

On the wheel & her head in a chamber of black

Modern American music may begin, almost

Carelessly, to breathe n-words. Yes, even the most

Bespectacled hallucination cruising the lanes

Of America may find her tongue curls inward,

Entangling her windpipe, her vents, toes & pedals

When she drives alone. Even the most made up

Layers of persona in a two- or four-door vehicle

Sealed in a fountain of bass & black boys

Chanting n-words may begin to chant inwardly

Softly before she can catch herself. Of course,

After that, what is inward, is absorbed.