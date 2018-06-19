WHO Recognizes Video Gaming Addiction As Mental Disorder05:34
June 19, 2018
To parents who think their kids might be addicted to video games, the World Health Organization says, "You might be right."

Gaming disorder will appear in a new draft of the WHO's International Classification of Diseases. Some mental health professionals say the new designation could have significant impacts, including getting treatment covered by insurance, making gamers more willing to get treatment and giving credence to parents' concerns about their kids' use of video games.

Dr. Hilarie Cash is a psychologist and co-founder of reSTART, a residential facility for adults and adolescents addicted to the internet and video gaming. She joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the WHO's new designation.

List Of Resources For Gaming Disorder

Books

This segment aired on June 19, 2018.

