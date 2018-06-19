Here & Now
WHO Recognizes Video Gaming Addiction As Mental Disorder05:34Play
To parents who think their kids might be addicted to video games, the World Health Organization says, "You might be right."
Gaming disorder will appear in a new draft of the WHO's International Classification of Diseases. Some mental health professionals say the new designation could have significant impacts, including getting treatment covered by insurance, making gamers more willing to get treatment and giving credence to parents' concerns about their kids' use of video games.
Dr. Hilarie Cash is a psychologist and co-founder of reSTART, a residential facility for adults and adolescents addicted to the internet and video gaming. She joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the WHO's new designation.
List Of Resources For Gaming Disorder
Books
- "Breaking the Trance: A Practical Guide for Parenting the Screen-Dependent Child"
- "Wired Child: Reclaiming Childhood in a Digital Age"
- "Reset Your Child's Brain: A Four-Week Plan to End Meltdowns, Raise Grades, and Boost Social Skills by Reversing the Effects of Electronic Screen-Time"
- "Glow Kids: How Screen Addiction Is Hijacking Our Kids - and How to Break the Trance"
- "Video Games & Your Kids: How Parents Stay in Control"
This segment aired on June 19, 2018.
