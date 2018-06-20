Here & Now
Canadian lawmakers voted Tuesday to legalize recreational marijuana across the country. The end of prohibition is spawning a cannabis investment boom north of the U.S. border.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd (@odowdpeter) visits the headquarters of Canopy Growth, an Ontario-based company that recently became the first marijuana company to go public on the New York Stock Exchange.
This segment aired on June 20, 2018.
