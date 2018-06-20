A Peek Inside Canada's Booming Marijuana Industry09:45
June 20, 2018
A Canopy worker takes clippings off a marijuana plant to be cloned. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
Canadian lawmakers voted Tuesday to legalize recreational marijuana across the country. The end of prohibition is spawning a cannabis investment boom north of the U.S. border.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd (@odowdpeter) visits the headquarters of Canopy Growth, an Ontario-based company that recently became the first marijuana company to go public on the New York Stock Exchange.

This segment aired on June 20, 2018.

Peter O'Dowd Twitter Senior Editor, Here & Now
Peter O’Dowd has a hand in most parts of NPR and WBUR's Here & Now — producing and overseeing segments, reporting stories and occasionally filling in as host. He came to Boston from KJZZ in Phoenix.

