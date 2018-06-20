The Trump administration is stepping up its trade dispute with China. On Monday President Trump asked his trade representative to find $200 billion of Chinese goods that could be hit with new tariffs.

The tariffs target manufactured goods like machinery and electrical equipment. But for years China's economy has been shifting away from heavy industry and growing its services sector.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Mary Lovely (@melovely_max), a professor of economics at Syracuse University and a fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.