Starting next week, General Electric will no longer be a part of the Dow Jones industrial average. Walgreens Boots Alliance will take over GE's spot on the elite stock market index, which tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly owned companies in the U.S.

GE was one of the original members of the Dow back in 1986. But in recent years, the company has been struggling, and last year was the Dow's worst performing stock.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with CNN's Maggie Lake (@maggielake).