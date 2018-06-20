Here & Now
Political Strategists
Family Separations, 'Zero-Tolerance' Policy Roil Republican Party10:47Play
Political strategists Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) and John Brabender (@JohnBrabender) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Femi Oke to assess the election-year politics of the Trump administration's practice of separating children from undocumented immigrant parents arrested on the Mexico border.
President Trump said on Wednesday he will sign an executive order to end the policy.
This segment aired on June 20, 2018.
