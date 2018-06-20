Here & Now
There's broad agreement that fire plays a vital role in forest ecology in the West. And after a century of putting out fires rather than letting them burn, there's a need to deliberately set controlled fires to help re-establish a more natural fire pattern. But last summer, many controlled burns were canceled because of heavy smoke from other wildfires.
Jefferson Public Radio's Liam Moriarty reports on whether people are ready to put up with more smoke from prescribed burns.
This segment aired on June 20, 2018.
