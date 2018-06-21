Arizona's Verde River has a lot of competing users: city dwellers, farmers, kayakers and environmentalists. They all want its water in different ways, but a new project aims to unite everyone over a glass of beer. A farm in Camp Verde, about 90 miles north of Phoenix, has planted a crop of malt barley to conserve water and give Arizona breweries a key ingredient to craft a truly local beer.

Melissa Sevigny (@MelissaSevigny) from KNAU in Flagstaff reports.