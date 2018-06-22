Here & Now
Recovered From Concussion, Olympic Bobsledder Pledges To Donate Her Brain To Science
Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor of Georgia has won three Olympic medals. But her career almost came to a halt after she suffered a concussion in 2015. Now she's decided to pledge her brain to science to help researchers better understand how concussions affect female athletes.
Taylor Gantt (@TaylorGantt2112) of Georgia Public Broadcasting reports.
This segment aired on June 22, 2018.
