June 22, 2018
  • Taylor Gantt, GPB
Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor of Georgia has won three Olympic medals. But her career almost came to a halt after she suffered a concussion in 2015. Now she's decided to pledge her brain to science to help researchers better understand how concussions affect female athletes.

Taylor Gantt (@TaylorGantt2112) of Georgia Public Broadcasting reports.

This segment aired on June 22, 2018.

