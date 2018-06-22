Trump Executive Order On Immigration 'Essentially Meaningless,' Washington Gov. Inslee Says05:56
June 22, 2018
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, left, speaks as Attorney General Bob Ferguson, center, and Solicitor General Noah Purcell look on at a news conference announcing a lawsuit against the Trump administration over a policy of separating immigrant families illegally entering the United States, in front of the Federal Detention Center Thursday, June 21, 2018, in SeaTac, Wash. Ferguson made the announcement outside the federal prison south of Seattle, where about 200 immigration detainees have been transferred — including dozens of women separated from their children under the administration's "zero-tolerance" policy. (Elaine Thompson/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Despite President Trump's executive order ending the policy that separates migrant children from their parents at the border, the policy is the subject of a number of lawsuits. One is from a group of states who say the executive order didn't resolve the legal concerns about the policy.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (@GovInslee), whose state is part of the lawsuit.

This segment aired on June 22, 2018.

