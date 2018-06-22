Here & Now
Trump Executive Order On Immigration 'Essentially Meaningless,' Washington Gov. Inslee Says05:56Play
Despite President Trump's executive order ending the policy that separates migrant children from their parents at the border, the policy is the subject of a number of lawsuits. One is from a group of states who say the executive order didn't resolve the legal concerns about the policy.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (@GovInslee), whose state is part of the lawsuit.
This segment aired on June 22, 2018.
