Here & Now
Colorado Lawmakers Hold On To Office Despite Sexual Harassment Allegations04:49Play
Editor's Note: This segment discusses sexual harassment, and contains audio that some listeners may find disturbing or offensive.
Colorado's legislative session began under a cloud of sexual harassment allegations, and it ended the same way.
KUNC's Bente Birkeland (@BenteBirkeland) reports that even after one lawmaker was expelled from office, there are some who feel Colorado's top leaders are not doing enough to make the Capitol a safer and more professional workplace.
This segment aired on June 25, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news