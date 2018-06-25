Colorado Lawmakers Hold On To Office Despite Sexual Harassment Allegations04:49
June 25, 2018
  • Bente Birkeland, KUNC
Editor's Note: This segment discusses sexual harassment, and contains audio that some listeners may find disturbing or offensive.

Colorado's legislative session began under a cloud of sexual harassment allegations, and it ended the same way.

KUNC's Bente Birkeland (@BenteBirkeland) reports that even after one lawmaker was expelled from office, there are some who feel Colorado's top leaders are not doing enough to make the Capitol a safer and more professional workplace.

This segment aired on June 25, 2018.

