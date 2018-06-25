As outrage on the left continues over President Trump's immigration policies, some progressive Democrats are calling for more oversight of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Some are even calling for ICE to be abolished.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti takes a step back to look at the history of ICE with Deborah Kang, associate professor of history at California State University San Marcos and author of the book "The INS on the Line: Making Immigration Law on the U.S.-Mexico Border, 1917-1954."

Interview Highlights

On calls to abolish the agency

"I understand it. I understand where it's coming from because when you look at how removals have been conducted since 9/11, the vast majority of removals today, or the bulk of removals today, are conducted by ICE, not [Customs and Border Protection]. So what our nation's immigration agencies are doing is they're targeting these long-term permanent residents for deportation, for removal. And that really casts a pall on on our nation's immigration agencies, our nation's immigration history.

"So I am in full sympathy with these critiques of ICE, but I think it's unrealistic to think that if we eliminate ICE, we will get rid of the problem. Because I think Congress will then turn around and expand the powers of CBP, and basically restore its powers to conduct interior enforcement. That's what it was doing before 9/11. It was doing both border and interior enforcement. So Congress will either do that, or they'll create a new agency. I think the solution is to create some kind of permanent oversight body, and ideally by Congress, and an oversight body that has some kind of enforcement power."

On the creation of ICE in 2003

"ICE was very much a product of 9/11. What happened is, shortly after the terrorist attacks, Congress commissioned an investigation into the attacks that became the 9/11 Commission Report. And that report recommended the reorganization of the nation's immigration agencies. At that time, these agencies were known as the Immigration and Naturalization Service, and under the Immigration and Naturalization Service, you had an agency called the Border Patrol. So as a result of the 9/11 Commission Report Congress, in 2003, dissolved the INS and rearranged the nation's immigration agencies. Congress housed them under a brand-new agency that we now know as the Department of Homeland Security. And the three immigration agencies, which exist today, are Citizenship and Immigration Services, Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement."

On the scope of ICE's power

"A 1996 immigration law gave the nation's immigration agencies the power to deport larger numbers of people and to deport them more easily. When this measure was passed in 1996 — it's the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act — when it was passed in 1996, the nation's politicians and immigration agencies didn't use it to its full effect. And what's happening now is that the nation's immigration agencies are using that measure, as well as several other measures that were passed in the '90s and after 9/11, to expand immigration law enforcement. Now what ICE has done in using these laws is that it's created this kind of massive interior enforcement complex. This is a complex on which we spend approximately $7 billion to $8 billion a year. It's composed of 20,000 ICE agents. It also consists of approximately 200 detention centers. And then the scope and scale of interior enforcement, meaning the pursuit, arrest, detention and removal of individuals from the interior, that's unprecedented.

"And also, because of that '96 law, what ICE's able to do with these interior enforcement operations is it not only focuses on removing immigrants who've, say, just crossed the border illegally. It now has the power, because of that '96 law, to pursue, arrest and remove long-term permanent residents who have committed some kind of crime. And it's because of that '96 law that you see this huge spike in the number of removals from the interior."