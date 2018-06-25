Only one house exists in an area formally known as the town of Rosewood, which in 1923 was a thriving African-American community until a dispute led to a massacre of at least eight people, and the town was burned and destroyed. The house is now for sale, and Edward Gonzalez-Tennant (@gonzaleztennant), a visiting lecturer at the University of Central Florida, is part of an effort to turn the house into a museum and memorial for the African-American community that was chased out of the town. He speaks with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson. Interview Highlights On Rosewood, Florida, and what happened there in 1923 "Rosewood was a historical African-American community. It was a place during the late 1800s and early 1900s where African-Americans owned their own businesses, owned their own homes at rates much higher than locally, regionally or even across the country. And so this community was the setting for a weeklong episode of violence that has become sort of commonly referred to as the Rosewood race riot or Rosewood massacre, the first week of January 1923. "A group of oral histories collected in the '90s from both survivors and descendants have updated our understanding of what happened, and it appears that the event was really sparked by the claim by a white woman in neighboring Sumner, Florida, that an African-American male had assaulted her. It turns out that this is perhaps a lie — it was a lie, to cover up an extramarital affair and an altercation she got into with that extramarital lover. This led to a group of local whites escalating hostilities over the following days, until it culminated really on Saturday. So this begins on Monday. "By Saturday, the entire town has come under attack. Basically every black-owned building — homes, churches and so forth — are burned to the ground. Several individuals — at least six African-Americans and two whites — are killed, or sustained injuries that later led to them dying during these altercations. And so by Sunday, so just under a week of this violence starting, of this lie being told, the entire town is no more. The local black population has been violently displaced, and they never return."

On who John Wright was "John Wright was a store owner. He was on friendly terms with many of his black neighbors. He actually harbored several families in his well, or well house, during part of that week, and he is one ... certainly in a minority of the time, but one of probably two or three white families who were still living at Rosewood when these events took place. "He did [help people escape]. And in fact, descendants and a handful of survivors, when they began telling this story in the '80s and particularly the '90s, they actually commemorated him and his family's involvement in protecting some of the African-Americans, and in effect, without his actions, the death toll may very well have been higher." On why Wright's home was left standing "You know, I don't know that I necessarily have a good reason for that. I suspect being white probably was a large part of that. It is possible that other white-owned structures survived those events, but have not survived to the present. It's also possible that one or two of those structures may have survived to the present. And research is still ongoing on some of those sites."

