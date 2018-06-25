President Trump is planning to announce new restrictions this week, preventing many Chinese firms from investing in U.S. technology companies, and halting technological exports from the US to China, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, the American motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson announced that it will move some production overseas, to avoid facing tariffs from the European Union. EU officials say the tariffs they imposed on Harleys last week were in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on aluminum and steel imports.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off."