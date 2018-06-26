National Audubon Society One Of Few Environmental Groups To Back Carbon Capture09:50
June 26, 2018Updated Jun 26, 2018 1:13 PM
American Electric Power's Mountaineer coal power plant, with carbon capture unit (center right), alongside the plant's cooling tower and stacks, in New Haven, W.Va. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
American Electric Power's Mountaineer coal power plant, with carbon capture unit (center right), alongside the plant's cooling tower and stacks, in New Haven, W.Va. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

The National Audubon Society — one of the country's oldest conservation groups -- has joined the Carbon Capture Coalition, which supports the use of technology to capture carbon dioxide emissions produced by burning fossil fuels at power plants and factories, preventing that carbon from entering the atmosphere.

Other environmental groups haven't supported carbon capture because it focuses on fossil fuels rather than renewable energy.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Matthew Anderson, vice president of climate change and strategic initiatives at the National Audubon Society (@audubonsociety), about the group's decision.

This segment aired on June 26, 2018.

