The National Audubon Society — one of the country's oldest conservation groups -- has joined the Carbon Capture Coalition, which supports the use of technology to capture carbon dioxide emissions produced by burning fossil fuels at power plants and factories, preventing that carbon from entering the atmosphere.

Other environmental groups haven't supported carbon capture because it focuses on fossil fuels rather than renewable energy.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Matthew Anderson, vice president of climate change and strategic initiatives at the National Audubon Society (@audubonsociety), about the group's decision.