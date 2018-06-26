Here & Now
How Homelessness Impacts LGBT Youth05:39Play
June is Pride Month, a time to celebrate the LGBT community. But there's a problem that faces LGBT youth: homelessness. Once on their own, homeless LGBT youth are seven times more likely to be victims of crime and to suffer sexual violence, and twice as likely to attempt suicide, according to advocacy groups for the homeless.
Reporter Phoebe Petrovic (@PhoebePetrovic) spoke with some of these young people from New Haven, Connecticut.
This segment aired on June 26, 2018.
