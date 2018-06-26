Puerto Rico Government May Have Known About Higher Maria Death Toll, Journalists Find06:20
June 26, 2018
A resident walks on a flooded road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Carlos Giusti/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
A recent Harvard University study estimated that the number of deaths after Hurricane Maria was much higher than what the Puerto Rico government had reported. After the government lost a lawsuit, a court ordered the release of every document related to the deaths. Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism, or CPI, is currently reviewing those documents, and has found a lot of disparity in what's officially been reported.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Carla Minet (@carlaminetpr), CPI's executive director, about the inconsistencies.

This segment aired on June 26, 2018.

