A recent Harvard University study estimated that the number of deaths after Hurricane Maria was much higher than what the Puerto Rico government had reported. After the government lost a lawsuit, a court ordered the release of every document related to the deaths. Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism, or CPI, is currently reviewing those documents, and has found a lot of disparity in what's officially been reported.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Carla Minet (@carlaminetpr), CPI's executive director, about the inconsistencies.