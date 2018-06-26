Here & Now
Illinois Recalls License Plate Containing Number Tied To White Supremacy
The state of Illinois is pulling a license plate because the numbers are commonly used as shorthand to endorse white supremacists. This comes after a Twitter user posted a picture of a Tesla with the license plate "1488" and questioned why the state had issued it.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Matthew Walberg (@mattwalberg1), a reporter with The Chicago Tribune.
This segment aired on June 26, 2018.
