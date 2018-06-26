Illinois Recalls License Plate Containing Number Tied To White Supremacy05:13
June 26, 2018
A truck drives out of the city on Interstate 55 on Jan. 25, 2018 in Chicago, Ill. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The state of Illinois is pulling a license plate because the numbers are commonly used as shorthand to endorse white supremacists. This comes after a Twitter user posted a picture of a Tesla with the license plate "1488" and questioned why the state had issued it.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Matthew Walberg (@mattwalberg1), a reporter with The Chicago Tribune.

This segment aired on June 26, 2018.

