Fifteen states have school voucher programs. Vouchers provide public funding for students to go to private schools, but they're controversial.

Some parents say they provide more choice for better schools for their children. Public school advocates say private schools don't have accountability, and the vouchers take taxpayer money away from already-tight resources.

In North Carolina, school voucher programs have continued to expand since the first was created five years ago. Liz Schlemmer (@LSchlemmerWUNC) of WUNC reports on where they stand now.