Here & Now
Harley-Davidson Moves Some Production Out Of U.S. Following Trump Tariffs03:41Play
Harley-Davidson has announced they will move some of their production for European customers out of the U.S. The company is making the move to avoid recently announced tariffs, which could cost the company around $100 million a year.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle," about the trade moves.
This segment aired on June 26, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news