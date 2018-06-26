This Recession Indicator Has Wall Street Worried05:48
June 26, 2018
A Wall St. sign next to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) September 16, 2008 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Some traders on Wall Street are getting anxious about an economic statistic with a good track record of predicting recessions.

The so-called "yield curve" is the difference between interest rates on short-term and long-term government bonds, and right now that figure is lower than it has been since 2007, when the country was on the cusp of its worst recession in decades.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic.

This segment aired on June 26, 2018.

