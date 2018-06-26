Some traders on Wall Street are getting anxious about an economic statistic with a good track record of predicting recessions.

The so-called "yield curve" is the difference between interest rates on short-term and long-term government bonds, and right now that figure is lower than it has been since 2007, when the country was on the cusp of its worst recession in decades.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic.