Some traders on Wall Street are getting anxious about an economic statistic with a good track record of predicting recessions.
The so-called "yield curve" is the difference between interest rates on short-term and long-term government bonds, and right now that figure is lower than it has been since 2007, when the country was on the cusp of its worst recession in decades.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic.
This segment aired on June 26, 2018.
