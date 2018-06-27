Federal Judge Orders Reunification Of Migrant Families03:09
June 27, 2018
A federal judge in California ordered Tuesday a halt on the separation of migrant children from their parents, and gave officials a 30-day deadline to reunify those already divided by the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with USA Today immigration reporter Alan Gomez (@alangomez) about the ruling.

This segment aired on June 27, 2018.

