A federal judge in California ordered Tuesday a halt on the separation of migrant children from their parents, and gave officials a 30-day deadline to reunify those already divided by the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with USA Today immigration reporter Alan Gomez (@alangomez) about the ruling.
This segment aired on June 27, 2018.
