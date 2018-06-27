LGBTQ Rights Group Reflects On Justice Anthony Kennedy's Retirement03:45
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 27, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Justice Anthony Kennedy has announced he will retire from the Supreme Court. As NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg wrote, "More than any other justice, he was responsible for the advancement of LGBT rights."

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Sharon McGowan, chief strategy officer and legal director of Lambda Legal, an LGBTQ civil rights organization.

This segment aired on June 27, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news