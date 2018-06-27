Here & Now
LGBTQ Rights Group Reflects On Justice Anthony Kennedy's Retirement03:45Play
Justice Anthony Kennedy has announced he will retire from the Supreme Court. As NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg wrote, "More than any other justice, he was responsible for the advancement of LGBT rights."
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Sharon McGowan, chief strategy officer and legal director of Lambda Legal, an LGBTQ civil rights organization.
This segment aired on June 27, 2018.
