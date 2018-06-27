Researcher Who Studies Giving On Flood Of Donations For Migrant Family Reunification03:34
June 27, 2018
Luther Johnson, of Phoenix, Az., demonstrates as a group of U.S. mayors hold a press conference outside the holding facility for immigrant children in Tornillo, Texas, near the Mexican border, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (Andres Leighton/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Luther Johnson, of Phoenix, Az., demonstrates as a group of U.S. mayors hold a press conference outside the holding facility for immigrant children in Tornillo, Texas, near the Mexican border, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (Andres Leighton/AP)

A California couple's fundraiser to help migrant families separated at the border has received more than $20 million. Their original plan was to raise $1,500.

Here & Now's Robin Young explores the motivation behind giving with Elizabeth Dunn (@DunnHappyLab), associate professor at the University of British Columbia and author of "Happy Money."

This segment aired on June 27, 2018.

