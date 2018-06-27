Here & Now
How The U.S. Provides Aid To Countries Like Guatemala, El Salvador And Honduras05:46Play
Vice President Mike Pence is in Latin America this week to meet with the leaders of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.
In light of the immigration debate in the U.S., Here & Now's Robin Young looks at the domestic situation in those countries and aid they receive from the U.S. with Eric Olson (@Eric_Latam), deputy director of the Latin American Program at the Wilson Center.
This segment aired on June 27, 2018.
