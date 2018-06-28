Physicist Michio Kaku On Dark Matter, Artificial Intelligence And Science Education08:20
June 28, 2018
This Nov. 16, 2017 image made with the Hubble Space Telescope shows the diffuse galaxy NGC 1052-DF2, lighter area in center. Several other galaxies can be seen through it. The unusual galaxy’s stars are speeding around with no apparent influence from dark matter, according to a study published on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 in the journal Nature. (P van Dokkum/NASA/ESA via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
What can we learn from dark matter and dark energy? How likely is it that we'll interact with alien life in our lifetime? How dangerous is artificial intelligence?

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Michio Kaku (@michiokaku), a theoretical physicist, futurist and author, about those questions, and the future of science education.

This segment aired on June 28, 2018.

