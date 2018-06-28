Here & Now
Physicist Michio Kaku On Dark Matter, Artificial Intelligence And Science Education08:20Play
What can we learn from dark matter and dark energy? How likely is it that we'll interact with alien life in our lifetime? How dangerous is artificial intelligence?
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Michio Kaku (@michiokaku), a theoretical physicist, futurist and author, about those questions, and the future of science education.
This segment aired on June 28, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news