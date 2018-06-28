EPA, States Differ On New Rules For Nonstick Chemicals In Drinking Water05:44
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 28, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
In this photo taken June 5, 2017, a U.S. Air Force worker loads bottled water into a vehicle in Airway Heights, Wash. Tests near Fairchild Air Force Base found groundwater tainted with two industrial chemicals used for years in firefighting foam and consumer products such as nonstick cookware. (Nicholas K. Geranios/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this photo taken June 5, 2017, a U.S. Air Force worker loads bottled water into a vehicle in Airway Heights, Wash. Tests near Fairchild Air Force Base found groundwater tainted with two industrial chemicals used for years in firefighting foam and consumer products such as nonstick cookware. (Nicholas K. Geranios/AP)

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has called it a "national priority" to regulate some nonstick chemicals that used to be used on military bases and in Teflon, Scotchguard and firefighting foam. New Jersey wants even tougher standards.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with New Jersey Environmental Protection Commisioner Catherine R. McCabe about the dangers of the chemicals, and differing approaches to regulating them.

This segment aired on June 28, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news