June 28, 2018
Germany has been knocked out of the running to win the 2018 World Cup. It comes as an upset for the team, which won the tournament in 2014.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist" and editor of the book "Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History."

This segment aired on June 28, 2018.

