Michael Ford has two passions: hip-hop music and architecture. In fact, his master's thesis at the University of Detroit was titled "Cultural Innovation: Hip Hop Inspired Architecture."

Ford, an architect, designer and founder of BrandNu Design, has started free architecture camps around the country that teach disadvantaged kids about design and urban planning — all through the lens of hip-hop. The camps also feature hip-hop stars, including singer and lyricist Nikki Jean (@nikkijean).

Jean and Ford (@HipHopArch) join Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the camps and what they hope to achieve.

This rap video is a final project by kids who participated in the Austin, Texas, Hip Hop Architecture Camp in 2017.