Can Hip-Hop Inspire A New Generation Of Architects?11:07
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 28, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
A camper works on a project at a Hip Hop Architecture Camp. Michael Ford, an architect and designer, started the free camps to teach disadvantaged kids about design and urban planning. (Courtesy M.O.D. Media Productions)MoreCloseclosemore
A camper works on a project at a Hip Hop Architecture Camp. Michael Ford, an architect and designer, started the free camps to teach disadvantaged kids about design and urban planning. (Courtesy M.O.D. Media Productions)

Michael Ford has two passions: hip-hop music and architecture. In fact, his master's thesis at the University of Detroit was titled "Cultural Innovation: Hip Hop Inspired Architecture."

Ford, an architect, designer and founder of BrandNu Design, has started free architecture camps around the country that teach disadvantaged kids about design and urban planning — all through the lens of hip-hop. The camps also feature hip-hop stars, including singer and lyricist Nikki Jean (@nikkijean).

Jean and Ford (@HipHopArch) join Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the camps and what they hope to achieve.

This rap video is a final project by kids who participated in the Austin, Texas, Hip Hop Architecture Camp in 2017.

This segment aired on June 28, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news