Leaders in Congress say they aim to pass a finalized Farm Bill before the Fourth of July recess. If Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has his way, that bill will include the legalization of industrial hemp. The industrial hemp business is increasingly seen as an economic savior and substitute for vulnerable industries like mining.

KRCC's Ali Budner (@ali_budner) reports from Colorado, one of the first states in the country to legalize hemp cultivation.