When Bad News Broke, This Public Radio Veteran Turned To Mister Rogers09:32
June 28, 2018
Fred Rogers on the set of his show, "Mister Rogers Neighborhood." (Courtesy Jim Judkis/Focus Features)
Fred Rogers on the set of his show, "Mister Rogers Neighborhood." (Courtesy Jim Judkis/Focus Features)

Fred Rogers, the beloved creator and star of the long-running program "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," returns to the screen in the documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" Rogers is known for his work with children, but he could also be a voice for the nation in times of trouble — and he sometimes offered thoughtful advice to parents as well as kids.

Longtime NPR host and correspondent Susan Stamberg (@stamberg) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to recall her favorite moments with Rogers.

This segment aired on June 28, 2018.

