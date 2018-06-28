Here & Now
When Bad News Broke, This Public Radio Veteran Turned To Mister Rogers09:32Play
Fred Rogers, the beloved creator and star of the long-running program "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," returns to the screen in the documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" Rogers is known for his work with children, but he could also be a voice for the nation in times of trouble — and he sometimes offered thoughtful advice to parents as well as kids.
Longtime NPR host and correspondent Susan Stamberg (@stamberg) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to recall her favorite moments with Rogers.
This segment aired on June 28, 2018.
