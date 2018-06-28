June is Pride Month, held to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York, a tipping point for the gay liberation movement in the United States. It's also a time that many people use to celebrate the diversity in each person's identity.

Youth Radio's Desmond Meagley doesn't identify as male or female. So when it comes to pronouns, people are often confused. Desmond explains.

This story is part of the Youth Radio series In Their Own Words, an exploration of non-binary gender identity created by non-binary teens and young adults.